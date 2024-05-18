Cowboys' Trevon Diggs takes jab at New York Giants uniform release
One issue the Dallas Cowboys will not have to deal with is a new uniform release. However, luckily for the rest of the NFC East, the New York Giants delivered comedy on a silver platter this week.
The Giants released a "Century Red" look that most thinking it should have stayed locked away in the century it belongs in. Instead, the Giants are giving us a peek at their past.
For Trevon Diggs, it was just another perfect time to throw a friendly shot at a rival.
RELATED: NFL Twitter roasts Giants' 100th anniversary throwback unis
Diggs had one simple word to describe the Giants' new-old look: "Eww."
Eww would be the correct take that anyone should have for this look. It looks like someone mixed the San Francisco 49ers with the Michigan Wolverines and shot a blast of the Giants to deliver a look from hell.
Not even a customized look on Madden could be as bad as this.
The wait for a Giants-Cowboys meeting won't be long, as the two will meet in Week 4 of the regular season. The Giants will be looking for revenge after the Cowboys gave them two beatings last season they won't soon forget.
One has to hope the Giants won't be wearing these "slushies in a cone" of a uniform.