Trevon Diggs surgery timeline remains uncertain for Cowboys star
The Dallas Cowboys placed star defensive back Trevon Diggs on injured reserve on Sunday, officially marking the end of his 2024 NFL season.
It is the second consecutive season that Diggs' season comes to a premature end due to a knee injury. Diggs is set to undergo bone graft surgery to repair the damage in his knee.
However, he has yet to go under the knife which pushes his return timeline back even further.
RELATED: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 final injury report includes shocking name
According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Diggs could undergo surgery next week, but he has a "long rehab to follow."
Diggs suffered the season-ending injury during the team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on December 9.
RELATED: 3 Dallas Cowboys with the most to prove over the final three games
Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones told the media that Diggs' injury is "significant" and a "cartilage issue" that will require around an eight-month recovery.
Last season, Diggs missed a majority of the year after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during practice. This season, Diggs had 42 tackles and two interceptions in 11 appearances before the news. Diggs had been dealing with the injury all season.
Diggs has played in just 13 of 31 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 16
Cowboys trade back to add extra starter in 3-round NFL mock draft
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Buccaneers
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers, NFL Week 16: betting odds & preview
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 final injury report includes shocking name