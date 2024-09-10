Trevon Diggs’ week one PFF grade confirms the All-Pro corner Is still at the top of his game
The Dallas Cowboys had a phenomenal week one showing against the Cleveland Browns, with numerous standout performances.
Among them, Trevon Diggs truly stood out in his first game back from a torn ACL. Diggs picked up right where he left off, snagging an interception and showing signs that he might be the best version of himself to date.
According to Pro Football Focus, Diggs finished the game with an 80.5 coverage grade, 23 yards allowed, an interception, forced incompletion, and a 30.6 passer rating allowed.
NFC EAST: NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 2 of 2024 NFL season
This is exactly what you want to see from the seventh-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. Trevon Diggs’ Week One performance highlights his dedication and commitment to his craft.
Making an impact in your first game back from a torn ACL is impressive enough, but completely shutting down every player who crosses your path is extraordinary. It’s a testament to Trevon Diggs’ remarkable athleticism, tremendous skill, and deep love for the game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie