Trey Lance named captain as Cowboys take on Rams in Preseason Week 1
Roughly 90 minutes before kickoff, the Dallas Cowboys announced their captains for their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Defensively, it was linebacker Damone Clark and Buddy Johnson got the special teams nod.
MORE: 6 Cowboys who need big performances vs Rams to help their roster chances
As for the offensive captain, quarterback Trey Lance was chosen for the honor.
Lance will make his preseason debut with the Cowboys after being traded at the end of August last year. During the season, he was the third quarterback and never technically on the active roster.
Dallas declined the fifth-year option in his rookie deal, so that means Lance is entering the final season of his contract. He could wind up being a huge part of their future plans if he proves to be a capable option and the front office fails to get an extension in place for Dak Prescott.
Even if Prescott lands a new deal, this will be an important preseason for Lance. Showing his skills during the exhibition games could be what he needs to convince another team to give him a chance in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Start Your Engines: 7 players to watch in Sunday's preseason opener
Make Or Break: 3 key matchups to watch in Cowboys vs. Rams preseason opener
Where It Started: Looking back at Dak Prescott's phenomenal preseason debut in 2016
Fix It: Cowboys offense has one major concern to correct before Week 1
Camp Battles: 6 surprising notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart