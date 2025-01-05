Trey Lance finally gets chance with Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are doing what the fan base has been asking for. Former first-round pick Trey Lance will reportedly get his first start with the team in the season finale.
Lance played on two FCS championship teams at North Dakota State and was named the 2020 FCS Championship Game MVP, but he started only 17 games in his three years with the Bison. He finished his college career with a perfect 17-0 record, 2,947 yards passing, 30 touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground, Lance added 1,325 yards and 18 scores.
That was enough for the San Francisco 49ers to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Things didn't work out for Lance in San Francisco, but Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and McCarthy saw enough to give him a fresh start. Let's see how it all plays out.
