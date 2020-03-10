CowboyMaven
Trio of Transactions: Cowboys Sign 2 On Offense and Get NFL Draft Comp Pick

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - They are, admittedly, the sort of transaction that causes the social-media wit to scoff sarcastically, "Super Bowl here we come!!!'' But in Dallas Cowboys team-building, every piece matters. And so ...

*Dallas has been awarded a fifth-round compensatory pick (spot No. for losing Cole Beasley (to Buffalo) last year in free agency. 

The Cowboys now have seven picks in the April NFL Draft, with selections in the first, second, third and fourth rounds, two fifth-rounders, and a seventh-rounder to close.

*The Cowboys have picked up their option fullback Jamize Olawale on a contract featuring $1 million in base salary for 2020. Olawale came to Dallas last offseason and while he did play in all 16 games for Dallas, his billing as a "fullback who can produce out of the backfield'' never came to fruition under departed head coach Jason Garrett. Olawale was, however, a special-teams helper.

*Dallas has a renegotiated deal with reserve O-lineman Adam Redmond, who was to be an exclusive-rights free agent but now has a one-year deal at his NFL minimum. Redmond was active for only one game last year and spend the last half of the season on IR.

*The biggest news? The wait. ... as the Cowboys (and the rest of the NFL) have been allotted an extended window before the franchise tag deadline, which is now Monday. The Cowboys are working to negotiate new contracts for free-agents-to-be Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, and are working on the assumption that the new CBA will pass by a players' vote, thus allowing each team just the single tag.

A worst-case scenario is that neither player is signed, Dallas can only tag Prescott, and Cooper becomes an unfettered free agent.

