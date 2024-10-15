Troubling times ahead: Cowboys final record prediction

Cowboys Country

The Dallas Cowboys were dismantled on Sunday, which could be an ominous sign for the rest of the 2024 season.

For a team sitting at 3-3, the Dallas Cowboys certainly have more negatives than positives. Injuries continue to pile up, and they struggle to match the intensity and physicality of their opponents.

The wide receivers are failing to get open, and for the first time in a while, Dak Prescott isn’t the only one bearing the blame for the Cowboys’ blunders.

Both Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy's credibility is now being questioned following the team’s disappointing performances.

Will this season finally be the straw that breaks the camel's back, prompting Jerry Jones to step down as General Manager after firing Mike McCarthy? Or will the Cowboys manage to pull it together and give both a chance at redemption? Here’s my prediction for the Cowboys' final record.

Week 8: @ San Francisco 49ers (L)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) watches injured from the sidelines in the second quarter against th
The Cowboys have lost to the 49ers in each of the last three seasons, and unfortunately, there isn't and reason to believe this season will be any different.

Record: 3-4

Week 9: @ Atlanta Falcons (W)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) looks downfield against the Carolina Panthers
The outcome of this game really depends on how the Falcons decide to play. If they run the ball consistently, the Cowboys likely won't be able to stop them. On the other hand, if they opt to pass frequently, Kirk Cousins has struggled against the Cowboys' pass rush in recent years. Ultimately, it’s the Falcons' game to lose.

Record: 4-4

Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles (W)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles
The Cowboys secure a close win against the Eagles, with Dak Prescott continuing his dominance over the NFC East—at least for now.

Record: 5-4

Week 11: Houston Texans (L)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after scoring a
The Cowboys' struggles at their home stadium have resurfaced, resulting in an embarrassing defeat in the battle for Texas.

Record: 5-5

Week 12: @ Washington Commanders (L)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) attempts a pass against the Washington Commanders
The Cowboys' inability to contain dual-threat quarterbacks will surface once again, with Jayden Daniels making multiple explosive plays with both his arm and his legs. This performance highlights that Dan Quinn should have been promoted rather than allowed to join a division rival.

Record: 5-6

Week 13: New York Giants (W)

New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys consistently perform well against the Giants, especially when Dak Prescott is healthy and ready to go. Could this victory mark the beginning of a late playoff push?

Record: 6-6

Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals (W)

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher (19) kicks the game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter of an NFL Week 2 game ag
The last time these teams faced off, the Cowboys won on a game-winning field goal. The Cowboys will take the win again in a similar fashion.

Record: 7-6

Week 15: @Carolina Panthers (W)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) celebrates his score in the end zone against the Carolina Panthers
The Cowboys have extended their win streak to three games and are firmly back in contention for the last two playoff wild card spots.

Record: 8-6

Week 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (W)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) scores a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson
Cowboys grab a much needed win in their first game against the Buccaneers since Tom Brady retired.

Record: 9-6

Week 17: @Philadelphia Eagles (L)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) returns a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Dall
Cowboys split the season series to the Philadelphia Eagles making the final game of the season crucial for Dallas to make the Playoffs.

Record: 9-7

Week 18: Washington Commanders (L)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) attempts a pass against the Washington Commanders
Dan Quinn gets his revenge not once but twice against the Dallas Cowboys in a game that likely eliminates them from the playoffs.

Final Record: 9-8

