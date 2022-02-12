‘It’s Heartbreaking’: Troy Aikman Answers - ‘How Would I Fix the Cowboys?’

The Hall-of-Famer’s review of the team’s 2021 includes some new empathy for Jerry and some new honesty from Troy.

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman has over the years been a harsh critic of owner Jerry Jones’ leadership of the organization.

Aikman spoke on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Friday afternoon and was asked what’s missing with Dallas.

“I honestly don’t know,” Aikman said. “There was a time where I thought I did know.”

Aikman’s self-confidence in “knowing” is one of the reasons the network TV star occasionally talks of being an GM in the NFL.

He also believes he knows the quality of this roster.

When you take a year like this, and they’re as talented as any team in football, … I put their roster up against anyone,” he said. “They played great, but when you go into the postseason and you don’t play your best football, this isn’t the first time this has happened.”

The Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl since the 1995 season, which is also the last time they’ve even been to an NFC Championship Game. This year’s Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the wild card round, 23-17 after winning the NFC East

Said Aikman, showing some support - and even empathy - for Jones’ position: “I do know this: It’s heartbreaking for that organization and for Jerry Jones to have the team that they had … and not to get out of the first round is really defeating and it makes for a long offseason.”.