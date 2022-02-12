Skip to main content

‘It’s Heartbreaking’: Troy Aikman Answers - ‘How Would I Fix Jerry Jones’ Cowboys?’

The Hall-of-Famer’s review of the team’s 2021 includes some new empathy for Jerry and some new honesty from Troy.

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman has over the years been a harsh critic of owner Jerry Jones’ leadership of the organization.

But the Hall-of-Famer’s review of the team’s 2021 includes some new empathy for Jerry and some new honesty from Troy.

Aikman-Andrews-Buck-1040x585
Jerry-Aikman
Jerry-Jones-Troy-Aikman
troy-aikman-dak-prescott-01102019-usnews-getty-ftr_ii3xesboxw21bw7w59fvlajj

Aikman spoke on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Friday afternoon and was asked what’s missing with Dallas.

“I honestly don’t know,” Aikman said. “There was a time where I thought I did know.”

Aikman’s self-confidence in “knowing” is one of the reasons the network TV star occasionally talks of being an GM in the NFL. 

No image description

Jerry-Jones-Troy-Aikman
Play

‘It’s Heartbreaking’: Troy Aikman Answers - ‘How Would I Fix the Cowboys?’

The Hall-of-Famer’s review of the team’s 2021 includes some new empathy for Jerry and some new honesty from Troy.

just now
just now
Matthew-Stafford-and-Tyler-Higbee
Play

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Chances Hurt By Injury to TE?

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
48E516DC-3B93-487D-8A28-7BA5185B9AD6
Play

‘Strong Strength’: Should Cowboys Pick NFL Draft’s Top Center?

The Cowboys offensive line - traditionally a showpiece of a philosophy - was not “strong” in 2021.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

He also believes he knows the quality of this roster.

When you take a year like this, and they’re as talented as any team in football, … I put their roster up against anyone,” he said. “They played great, but when you go into the postseason and you don’t play your best football, this isn’t the first time this has happened.”

The Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl since the 1995 season, which is also the last time they’ve even been to an NFC Championship Game. This year’s Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the wild card round, 23-17 after winning the NFC East

Said Aikman, showing some support - and even empathy - for Jones’ position: “I do know this: It’s heartbreaking for that organization and for Jerry Jones to have the team that they had … and not to get out of the first round is really defeating and it makes for a long offseason.”.

Jerry-Jones-Troy-Aikman
News

‘It’s Heartbreaking’: Troy Aikman Answers - ‘How Would I Fix the Cowboys?’

just now
Matthew-Stafford-and-Tyler-Higbee
News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Chances Hurt By Injury to TE?

1 hour ago
48E516DC-3B93-487D-8A28-7BA5185B9AD6
News

‘Strong Strength’: Should Cowboys Pick NFL Draft’s Top Center?

1 hour ago
Cowboys - Deion TD
News

Cowboys Legend Deion Sanders: Why Dallas 'Choked' in Playoff Loss

5 hours ago
USATSI_15117506_168388359_lowres
News

Comedy Competition: What's Deion's Next Prime-Time Venture?

7 hours ago
jimmy jerry hof
News

Jimmy Johnson Rips 'Never-Wrong' Jerry Jones; Ranking Cowboys Super Bowl Wins

7 hours ago
LDSOJL5VANARNEGBFH73UZY3OU
News

Twitter Therapy: Cowboys Fans as Stressed as Bengals in Postseason?

11 hours ago
Cowboys - Deion Jerry
News

Cowboys Super Bowl Throwback: Deion in Need; Jerry in ... Shorts?

11 hours ago