Two Cowboys Rookie Starters On Injury Watch

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Two Dallas Cowboys rookies - obviously important to the future of the team but also keys in the present - sustained injuries on NFL Week 9 Sunday that have the team concerned about them as Dallas enters its bye week.

Starting cornerback Trevon Diggs hurt his foot in the fourth quarter and got re-taped at one point but was not able to return. The Cowboys, who used practice-squad call-up Saivion Smith in his place at the end of the game with the Steelers, are on Monday monitoring his situation.

Starting center Tyler Biadasz, meanwhile, injured his hamstring in pre-game warmups before the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and was unable to play. Veteran Joe Looney stepped into the starting lineup and will retain that job now with Biadasz expected to miss two to three games due to the injury.

Looney himself was recently activated back to the active roster and has experience in Dallas as a starter.

The Cowboys also spent Sunday working their way through the management of the hamstring problem that troubled star running back Ezekiel Elliott all week. Elliott was a game-time decision and did play, sharing time with backup running back Tony Pollard.

The 2-7 Cowboys will welcome their NFL bye this coming week, and will view it as an opportune time, as all teams do no matter when the week off comes. But for a handful of players, including QB Andy Dalton (working through COVID-19 issues) and Diggs (the second-round pick from Alabama) and Biadasz (the fourth-round pick from Wisconsin) will certainly find the break to be a timely one.

