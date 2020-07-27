FRISCO - Six Dallas Cowboys players are going to end up among the top "NFL 100'' players of 2020, according to their peers.

The NFL Network is counting down the current players voted as the league's best, determined by the players themselves. In a league comprised of nearly 1,700 athletes, a top 100 selection is quite the honor.

Last season, a league-high eight Cowboys graced the list. This season, Dallas is tied for second-most with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. The New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens paced the league with seven selections.

Players No. 100 through No. 71 were revealed Sunday. No. 70 to No. 41. will be released Monday night and No. 40 through No. 11 will be released on Tuesday. The top 10 will be revealed on Wednesday night.

So, who from 'America's Team' made the elite list?

No. 78 Linebacker Jaylon Smith

Fresh off his first Pro Bowl, the accolades continue for the former Notre Dame selection. 2019 was Smith's best season yet, recording career-highs in tackles (142), solo tackles (83), interceptions (1) and passes defended (9).

Maybe more importantly (considering his ACL tear in 2016), Smith proved his durability, starting all 16 games for the second year in a row.

No. 88. Offensive Tackle Tyron Smith

Left tackle Tyron Smith is one of the best in the game and a major asset to protecting quarterback Dak Prescott’s blind side. The seven time Pro Bowler and two time All Pro was drafted No. 9 overall by the Cowboys in the 2011 draft.

The former USC Trojan was the first Dallas offensive lineman selected in the first round under Jerry Jones’ leadership. He lived up to the hype and Jones continued to draft first-round linemen. The Cowboys developed into one of the most talented offensive lines in the NFL, a badge they hope to wear again in 2020.

Entering his 10th season in the league, Smith is a definite Cowboys fan favorite … And, in terms of his legendary status, will be for decades to come.

