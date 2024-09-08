Two dark horse anytime touchdown bets for Cowboys vs. Browns
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, these two players are longshots to score a touchdown. However, that's not the case within the Dallas Cowboys organization, as both have been instrumental during the offseason and are poised for significant roles in 2024.
The first dark horse to reach the end zone this week is Rico Dowdle, with +370 odds according to Fanduel. Dowdle is expected to receive the most touches among Cowboys running backs in Week 1 and possesses the ability to score both in the running and passing game.
SEE MORE: Will McClay says Cowboys avoided RB in draft due to Rico Dowdle
The second pick is Jalen Tolbert, with +470 odds. Tolbert is expected to be the Cowboys' third-leading receiver this year, and this game could be a prime opportunity for him to cash in.
With CeeDee Lamb missing most of the offseason, Tolbert has built strong chemistry with Prescott. It might take some time for Lamb and Prescott to fully sync up, potentially giving Tolbert a chance to make an impact
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
