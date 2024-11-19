Two starting cornerbacks inactive for Cowboys vs Texans on Monday Night Football
The Dallas Cowboys look to secure their first win of the season at AT&T Stadium, but things aren't off to a hot start. Prior to kickoff, they opened the roof for the first time in years, only to close it after sheet metal began to fall.
As expected, this led to a flurry of jokes — which has been the norm for Dallas in 2024.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys add practice squad reinforcements at TE & DB ahead of Texans clash
The game itself feels daunting for the Cowboys and it could get much worse with their secondary banged up. With Nico Collins returning for Houston, Dallas will be without two starting cornerbacks. They'll be starting Josh Butler on the outside and Israel Mukuamu in the slot, which is a whole new look.
That said, let's check out the incative list for both teams heading into Monday Night Football.
Cowboys inactive list
Hunter Luepke, FB
Jalen Brooks, WR
Matt Waletzko, OT
K.J. Henry, DE
Damone Clark, LB
DaRon Bland, CB
Jourdan Lewis, CB
Texans inavtice list
Steven Sims, WR
Blake Fisher, OT
Will Anderson, Jr., DE
Foley Fatukasi, DT
Jamal Hill, LB
Kamari Lassiter, CB
