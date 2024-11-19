Cowboys Country

Two starting cornerbacks inactive for Cowboys vs Texans on Monday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys have two starters inactive as they prepare to face the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys look to secure their first win of the season at AT&T Stadium, but things aren't off to a hot start. Prior to kickoff, they opened the roof for the first time in years, only to close it after sheet metal began to fall.

As expected, this led to a flurry of jokes — which has been the norm for Dallas in 2024.

The game itself feels daunting for the Cowboys and it could get much worse with their secondary banged up. With Nico Collins returning for Houston, Dallas will be without two starting cornerbacks. They'll be starting Josh Butler on the outside and Israel Mukuamu in the slot, which is a whole new look.

That said, let's check out the incative list for both teams heading into Monday Night Football.

Cowboys inactive list

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Hunter Luepke, FB
Jalen Brooks, WR
Matt Waletzko, OT
K.J. Henry, DE
Damone Clark, LB
DaRon Bland, CB
Jourdan Lewis, CB

Texans inavtice list

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr.
Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Steven Sims, WR
Blake Fisher, OT
Will Anderson, Jr., DE
Foley Fatukasi, DT
Jamal Hill, LB
Kamari Lassiter, CB

Randy Gurzi
