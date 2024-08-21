Tyler Guyton has injury scare in final Cowboys training camp practice
In an echo of Brandin Cooks' early exit from practice last week, offensive lineman Tyler Guyton also cut his session short today due to knee soreness.
This development adds another name to the Dallas Cowboys' injury watch list, albeit seemingly minor.
There appears to be no major cause for concern. Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com shared the news that Guyton is "fine" and the issue is "not a big deal."
MORE: Fight at Cowboys final training camp practice breaks out
The Cowboys 2024 first-round pick initially entered training camp behind veteran Chuma Edoga who is now sidelined for 6-8 weeks with a toe injury.
The Cowboys will take caution with Guyton's condition as the regular season looms. As with any injury, even minor ones, it's important to exercise caution and ensure a full recovery before returning to the field.
For now, it seems that Guyton's knee soreness is just a minor setback, and the team can breathe a sigh of relief.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
HOPE: Jerry Jones remains optimistic amidst ongoing CeeDee Lamb contract talks
Lombardi Talk: Dallas Cowboys are 'Super Bowl contender,' ESPN NFL analyst says
Spidey Senses: CeeDee’s Spider-Man conspiracy goes deeper down the rabbit hole
Celebrity Fans: Superfan Kacey Musgraves brings joy to Cowboys fans amid CeeDee drama