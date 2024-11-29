Cowboys Country

Tyler Guyton injury update: Cowboys rookie shares diagnosis

Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Guyton will likely miss time after suffering an ankle injury in the Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys were once again hit hard by the injury bug in the team's Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants.

Defensive back Juanyeh Thomas suffered a heartbreaking injury and was carted off of the field.

Cowboys rookie Tyler Guyton, meanwhile, also went down with an injury and limped to the locker room.

After the win over New York, Guyton provided an injury update.

According to the first-round pick, he suffered a high-ankle sprain before leaving the field.

The injury could miss Guyton to miss multiple setback for the starting left tackle who has had an up-and-down rookie campaign.

If Guyton is sideline, Chuma Edoga, who filled in for Guyton on Thanksgiving, is the expected replacement.

The Cowboys have an extended time off until it is time to prepare for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

