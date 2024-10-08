Tyler Guyton injury update: Owner Jerry Jones is optimistic for Sunday
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones provided an encouraging update on rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton's recovery from a knee injury.
Speaking to 105.3 The Fan, Jones expressed confidence that Guyton could potentially be ready to suit up for the team's matchup against the Detroit Lions.
MORE: Micah Parsons injury update: Owner Jerry Jones provides the latest news
"He's got a good chance to play against Detroit," Jones stated.
Guyton, who was the 29th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has started all five games at left tackle this season for Dallas.
However, the Oklahoma product suffered a knee injury during Sunday night's win over the Steelers. As a result, the Cowboys were forced to shuffle the offensive line, and All-Pro Tyler Smith moved over to left tackle.
Dallas hopes to have all hands on deck up front as they face the Detroit Lions in Week 6, which has the NFL sack leader in defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
