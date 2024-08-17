Tyler Guyton's likely Matchups in Preseason Week 2 against Raiders
The Dallas Cowboys may have lost their first preseason game, but there were plenty of positives to take away, particularly the standout performance of rookie offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.
Guyton earned the highest PFF grade among all rookie offensive tackles, showcasing his potential and suggesting that he might be closer to becoming a starting offensive lineman than the team initially anticipated.
As the Cowboys head into their week two matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, this game presents a prime opportunity for Guyton to further hone his abilities. With the Raiders expected to play their healthy starters, Guyton will face a challenging test that will be a tell tale sign of whether he will be ready to start week 1.
Guyton will be tested early by the Raiders' defense as he starts the game matched up against Malcolm Koonce, who broke out last season with eight sacks.
Behind Koonce at right defensive end is Janarius Robinson, who recorded just one sack last year.
The Raiders' pass rushers are known for their versatility, so we could also see left defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Tyree Wilson line up against Guyton at least once. Crosby is nearly unblockable, but if Guyton can hold his own against him, it could solidify his case for a starting job.
The Raiders also have high hopes for Tyree Wilson, a top-ten pick in the 2023 draft who has been sharpening his skills all offseason, making him another great test for Guyton.
Alec Pierce is also known for sending blitzes early and often, which can be a handful for any offensive lineman—especially a rookie. This makes it the perfect test for Guyton. One thing is certain: Guyton's NFL readiness will be thoroughly tested in preseason Week 2, providing him with invaluable experience as he adjusts to his new position.
