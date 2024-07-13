Tyler Smith named as Dallas Cowboys 'non-QB MVP' in 2024
Tyler Smith was the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and appeared to be the Dallas Cowboys left tackle of the future. While he did play that position at times during his rookie season, the coaching staff preferred him at guard.
Smith spent the entire 2023 campaign at left guard and quickly asserted himself as one of the best in the game. Heading into 2024, he will be leaned on heavily with rookies on either side of him in Tyler Guyton (left tackle) and Cooper Beebe (center).
Suddenly a veteran leader, Smith will be integral to their success or failure on offense. That's why he was picked as the team's 'non-QB MVP' by Touchdown Wire. The USA Today outlet had selections made for every team and K.D. Drummond said he chose Smith over Micah Parsons due to the questions on the line.
With the departure of Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz, the young All-Pro will bring along rookies Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe on each side. If Dallas is able to continue their streak of double-digit win seasons, it will be because Smith was monstrous.- K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire
As good as Smith was in 2023, it looks more impressive since he battled a plantar fascia injury throughout much of the season.
Now fully healthy, the Cowboys will need him to help keep their line from falling apart after losing Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz in the offseason.