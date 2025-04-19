Cowboy Roundup: Tyron Smith jersey fallout, Does team have NFL Draft plan?
We've made it to the holiday weekend, so hopefully everyone will be able to enjoy some time with friends, family, and loved ones.
It's a final time to unwind before get rolling into NFL Draft week.
There will be plenty of intrigue in the days leading up to the draft with the smokescreens and rumors in full swing, so we'll have to see how the Cowboys get tied into the news.
let's check out some of the news and headlines making waves on social media and around the web.
No. 77 jersey fallout
Cowboys fans were not happy with the team being so quick to give out Tyron Smith's No. 77 jersey after his retirement from the league. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at some of the reactions.
Do the Cowboys have an actual NFL Draft plan?
Do Jerry Jones and company have an actual plan for the 2025 NFL Draft? InsideTheStar.com takes a look at what the team could have cooking.
