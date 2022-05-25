Skip to main content

Ulvade Native Matthew McConaughey Addresses 'Devastating American Reality' of Mass Shooting

Ulvade matters to McConaughey for a personal reason; it is the Oscar-winning actor's hometown.

FRISCO - All across the Texas map, from the Dallas Cowboys to the Dallas Mavericks to now actor Matthew McConaughey, people with platforms are speaking out about Tuesday's tragic mass shooting that devastated the small Texas city of Uvalde, where at least 19 children were killed at Robb Elementary.

Ulvade matters to McConaughey for a personal reason; it is the Oscar-winning actor's hometown.

"Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," McConaughey wrote in a statement just after midnight that appeared on his social media platforms.

DeMarcus Lawrence 1-on-1 with Fish on his Dallas Cowboys 'Boobie Spin'

DeMarcus Lawrence

Dak-Prescott-and-Jerry-Jones

Jerry & Dak

Cowboys - LeBron James

LeBron James

mccon long

The shooting at the elementary school came at the hands of an 18-year-old gunman, who according to officials had shot his grandmother and crashed his vehicle near the campus and "was shooting everybody" when he entered the building, where second-, third- and fourth-graders were attending class.

McConaughey wrote that Americans need to "rearrange our values" so that people can find common ground "above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children's issue."

Scroll to Continue

No image description

rick dit
Play

Ricky Williams, Texas Legend & Ex NFL Star, Legally Changes His Name

"I've found that that's been really powerful in creating ease, intimacy and trust in my relationship.'' - the former Ricky Williams

By Mike Fisher39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
jpp back
Play

Cowboys Still Interested in Signing DE Jason Pierre-Paul?

These ideas have been kicked around here inside The Star for a month now. There is a reason one of them hasn’t happened yet …

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
t pollard
Play

No Return: Cowboys OTAs Include Roster Search for Special-Teams Ace

The Dallas Cowboys have a host of options to return kicks and punts in the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

By Arnav Sharma2 hours ago
2 hours ago

"The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?'" he wrote. "We can't exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo."

McConaughey, 52, who has called himself "a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde'' and who has considered running for governor of Texas, added, "This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

rick dit
News

Ricky Williams, Texas Legend & Ex NFL Star, Legally Changes His Name

By Mike Fisher39 minutes ago
jpp back
News

Cowboys Still Interested in Signing DE Jason Pierre-Paul?

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
t pollard
News

No Return: Cowboys OTAs Include Roster Search for Special-Teams Ace

By Arnav Sharma2 hours ago
Cowboys - Flag Half-Staff
News

Cowboys Compassion: America's Team Reacts to America's Latest Mass Shooting

By Richie Whitt14 hours ago
jerry cheer ox
News

NFL Scouting Combine Stays in Indianapolis; Someday Hosted by Cowboys?

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
7E4F5047-92BF-42F5-9DA9-2CE86B6D22E8
News

‘Pray for Patience’: Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Issues Plea After Toxicology Report on Death

By Cowboys Country Staff23 hours ago
micah tank
News

Cowboys OTA Preview - Top 5 Position Battles, Defense

By Mike FisherMay 24, 2022
IMG_3904
News

'Swingers': Cowboys OTA Preview - Top 5 Position Battles, Offense

By Mike FisherMay 24, 2022