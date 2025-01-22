Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Unconventional NFL mock draft, What's next for Micah?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Wednesday, January 22.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons in attendance for the game between the Duke Blue Devils and Southern Methodist Mustangs.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons in attendance for the game between the Duke Blue Devils and Southern Methodist Mustangs.
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Things are getting very interesting on the head coaching front, with reports that an official offer "could be coming soon."

The leading candidate according to the recent buzz is offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, which has left fans feeling underwhelmed.

Of course, with recent reports indicating the head coaching search could go on until mid-February, you never know how it will ultimately play out -- especially with Jerry Jones making the call.

While we wait for any form of clarity on the search for the team's next head coach, let's check out some of the headlines making waves on social media.

What's next for Micah Parsons?

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys will have a lot of questions on the defensive side of the ball, but none are bigger than the Micah Parson's major payday that is right around the corner. DallasCowboys.com takes a look at what's next for Parsons and the Cowboys defense.

An unconventional 2025 NFL mock draft

Tyler Warren, Penn State football
Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren catches a touchdown pass over Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While most draftniks and analysts are predicting the Cowboys will look to add a running back or wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, InsideTheStar.com is making the case for a more unconventional pick in their latest mock draft.

Cowboys Quick Hits

