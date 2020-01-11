Unhappy Anniversary: What Cowboys Bryant (and Coach McCarthy) Say Today About 'Dez Caught It'

FRISCO - Five years ago, in the NFL Playoffs, Mike McCarthy, then head coach of the Green Bay Packers, helped engineer one of the most upsetting moments in Cowboys history when a spectacular and dramatic Dez Bryant catch in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field was overturned on replay when McCarthy challenged it.

Today, McCarthy is the coach of the Cowboys. And Dez is a former Cowboy. But they have something in common: They get asked about "Dez Caught It.'' A lot.

"I can’t tell you how many people from Dallas have told me about that rule,'' McCarthy said this week, grinning at the fact his Packers beat the Cowboys, 26-21, to advance to the NFC Championship Game.. "It’s funny. It was a great catch, I’ll just say now, but it wasn’t then, technically.”

We'll disagree about the "technically'' just as we'll disagree about the "funny.''

“I said after the game, that was one hell of an athletic play,'' McCarthy said. "I mean, I was impressed. Dez and Sam Shields, you talk about two great athletes going after the football.''

Yeah, yeah, but ... Only one great athlete actually caught the football. Dez Caught It. Right?

"Great-ass catch, 88,'' Bryant tweeted about himself today on this five-year unhappy anniversary.