Updated 2025 NFL Draft order: Cowboys inching toward top 10 after Week 14
The NFL season is flying by with Week 15 beginning on Thursday night. With 14 games behind them, the Dallas Cowboys find themseleves once again trying to move past a frustrating loss at home.
With the Cincinnati Bengals securing the late win, Dallas falls to 5-8. While that hurts them in the standings this year, it will helpd in the NFL Draft this offseason. The Cowboys, who were once flirting with the top pick, were appraoching the middle portion of the draft following two wins. Now, they're creeping back up toward the top 10.
Currently, the Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 overall pick and the New York Giants are right behind them with the second pick. Let's dive into the first round and see where Dallas falls.
2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 15
1. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)
2. New York Giants (2-11)
3. New England Patriots (3-10)
4. Carolina Panthers (3-10)
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10)
6. Tennessee Titans (3-10)
7. New York Jets (3-10)
8. Cleveland Browns (3-10)
9. Chicago Bears (4-9)
10. Cincinnati Bengals (5-8)
11. New Orleans Saints (5-8)
12. Dallas Cowboys (5-8)
13. San Francisco 49ers (6-8)
14. Miami Dolphins (6-7)
15. Indianapolis Colts (6-7)
16. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
17. Arizona Cardinals (6-7)
18. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6)
20. Washington Commanders (8-5)
21. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)
22. Denver Broncos (8-5)
23. Seattle Seahawks (8-5)
24. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)
25. Houston Texans (8-5)
26. Green Bay Packers (9-4)
27. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3)
28. Buffalo Bills (10-3)
29. Minnesota Vikings (11-2)
30. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2)
31. Kansas City Chiefs (12-1)
32. Detroit Lions (12-1)
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
