Updated 2025 NFL Draft order: Dallas Cowboys fall out of top 10

Where would the Dallas Cowboys pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was held today?

Josh Sanchez

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell poses with fans during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell poses with fans during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Another week in the NFL season is in the books and Dallas Cowboys fans are wondering what the big win over the Washington Commanders means.

Dallas entered the week with a top 10 draft pick, but slightly dropped after Sunday.

Currently, the Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?

A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we prepare to enter November can be seen below.

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order

NFL shield log
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-9 record; .495 strength of schedule
  2. New York Giants: 2-9; .529 SOS
  3. Las Vegas Raiders: 2-9; .532 SOS
  4. New England Patriots: 3-9; .466 SOS
  5. Carolina Panthers: 3-8; .487 SOS
  6. Tennessee Titans: 3-8; .503 SOS
  7. New York Jets: 3-8; .505 SOS
  8. Cleveland Browns: 3-8; .518 SOS
  9. New Orleans Saints: 4-7; .487 SOS
  10. Cincinnati Bengals: 4-7; .495 SOS
  11. Dallas Cowboys: 4-7; .518 SOS
  12. Chicago Bears: 4-7; .555 SOS
  13. Indianapolis Colts: 5-7; .482 SOS
  14. Miami Dolphins: 5-6; .429 SOS
  15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5-6; .511 SOS
  16. Los Angeles Rams: 5-6; .532 SOS
  17. San Francisco 49ers: 5-6; .553 SOS
  18. Arizona Cardinals: 6-5; .529 SOS
  19. Atlanta Falcons: 6-5; .503 SOS
  20. Seattle Seahawks: 6-5; .519 SOS
  21. Washington Commanders: 7-5; .447 SOS
  22. Houston Texans: 7-5; .487 SOS
  23. Denver Broncos: 7-5; .492 SOS
  24. Los Angeles Chargers: 7-4; .476 SOS
  25. Baltimore Ravens: 8-4; .521 SOS
  26. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-3; .479 SOS
  27. Green Bay Packers: 8-3; .545 SOS
  28. Minnesota Vikings: 9-2; .497 SOS
  29. Philadelphia Eagles: 9-2; .432 SOS
  30. Buffalo Bills: 9-2; .464 SOS
  31. Kansas City Chiefs: 10-1; .492 SOS
  32. Detroit Lions: 10-1; .524 SOS
Published
