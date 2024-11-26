Updated 2025 NFL Draft order: Dallas Cowboys fall out of top 10
Where would the Dallas Cowboys pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was held today?
Another week in the NFL season is in the books and Dallas Cowboys fans are wondering what the big win over the Washington Commanders means.
Dallas entered the week with a top 10 draft pick, but slightly dropped after Sunday.
Currently, the Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we prepare to enter November can be seen below.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-9 record; .495 strength of schedule
- New York Giants: 2-9; .529 SOS
- Las Vegas Raiders: 2-9; .532 SOS
- New England Patriots: 3-9; .466 SOS
- Carolina Panthers: 3-8; .487 SOS
- Tennessee Titans: 3-8; .503 SOS
- New York Jets: 3-8; .505 SOS
- Cleveland Browns: 3-8; .518 SOS
- New Orleans Saints: 4-7; .487 SOS
- Cincinnati Bengals: 4-7; .495 SOS
- Dallas Cowboys: 4-7; .518 SOS
- Chicago Bears: 4-7; .555 SOS
- Indianapolis Colts: 5-7; .482 SOS
- Miami Dolphins: 5-6; .429 SOS
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5-6; .511 SOS
- Los Angeles Rams: 5-6; .532 SOS
- San Francisco 49ers: 5-6; .553 SOS
- Arizona Cardinals: 6-5; .529 SOS
- Atlanta Falcons: 6-5; .503 SOS
- Seattle Seahawks: 6-5; .519 SOS
- Washington Commanders: 7-5; .447 SOS
- Houston Texans: 7-5; .487 SOS
- Denver Broncos: 7-5; .492 SOS
- Los Angeles Chargers: 7-4; .476 SOS
- Baltimore Ravens: 8-4; .521 SOS
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-3; .479 SOS
- Green Bay Packers: 8-3; .545 SOS
- Minnesota Vikings: 9-2; .497 SOS
- Philadelphia Eagles: 9-2; .432 SOS
- Buffalo Bills: 9-2; .464 SOS
- Kansas City Chiefs: 10-1; .492 SOS
- Detroit Lions: 10-1; .524 SOS
