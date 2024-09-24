Cowboys Country

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 4: Cowboys sit in top 10

The Dallas Cowboys would currently hold a top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if the season ended today.

Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season is in the books and there are five undefeated teams remaining. On the opposite side of things, three teams have yet to win a game.

For the winless teams, it may be time to begin looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.

With Week 4 set to kick off in a matter of days, we now know how the draft order currently stands.

If the season were to end today, the Jacksonville Jaguars would own the No. 1 overall pick, while the Dallas Cowboys would land in the top 10.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?

A complete look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 4 can be seen below.

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order - Week 4

Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguar
Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson on the sidelines in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

1. Jacksonville Jaguars 0-3

Strength of Schedule: .500

2. Tennessee Titans 0-3

Strength of Schedule: .500

3. Cincinnati Bengals 0-3

Strength of Schedule: .490

4. Indianapolis Colts 1-2

Strength of Schedule: .471

5. New England Patriots 1-2

Strength of Schedule: .471

6. Cleveland Browns 1-2

Strength of Schedule: .471

7. Miami Dolphins 1-2

Strength of Schedule: .490

8. Carolina Panthers 1-2

Strength of Schedule: .588

9. Dallas Cowboys 1-2

Strength of Schedule: .510

10. Chicago Bears 1-2

Strength of Schedule: .529

11. New York Giants 1-2

Strength of Schedule: .549

12. Baltimore Ravens 1-2

Strength of Schedule: .549

13. Denver Broncos 1-2

Strength of Schedule: .618

14. Los Angeles Rams 1-2

Strength of Schedule: .588

15. Arizona Cardinals 1-2

Strength of Schedule: .588

16. San Francisco 49ers 1-2

Strength of Schedule: .608

17. Atlanta Falcons 1-2

Strength of Schedule: .627

18. Green Bay Packers 2-1

Strength of Schedule: .510

19. Las Vegas Raiders 1-2

Strength of Schedule: .490

20. Washington Commanders 2-1

Strength of Schedule: .412

21. Los Angeles Chargers 2-1

Strength of Schedule: .451

22. New Orleans Saints 2-1

Strength of Schedule: .490

23. New York Jets 2-1

Strength of Schedule: .510

24. Detroit Lions 2-1

Strength of Schedule: .559

25. Houston Texans 2-1

Strength of Schedule: .431

26. Philadelphia Eagles 2-1

Strength of Schedule: .431

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-1

Strength of Schedule: .490

28. Buffalo Bills 3-0

Strength of Schedule: .451

29. Seattle Seahawks 3-0

Strength of Schedule: .471

30. Kansas City Chiefs 3-0

Strength of Schedule: .490

31. Pittsburgh Steelers 3-0

Strength of Schedule: .412

32. Minnesota Vikings 3-0

Strength of Schedule: .451

