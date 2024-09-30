Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 4 MNF doubleheader
The 2024 NFL regular season rolls on with a Monday Night Football doubleheader to wrap up Week 4. While there is still a long season ahead, plenty of teams are looking ahead at the offseason and the 2025 NFL Draft for potential options that could fill glaring holes on their roster.
After Week 4's Sunday schedule, two winless teams remain while three teams are undefeated.
If the season were to end today, the Jacksonville Jaguars would own the No. 1 overall pick, while the Dallas Cowboys would land in the top 15.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order entering the Week 4 Monday Night Football doubleheader can be seen below.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order
1. Jacksonville (0-4)
2. Tennessee (0-3)
3. New England (1-3)
4. Cincinnati (1-3)
5. Cleveland (1-3)
6. Carolina (1-3)
7. Los Angeles Rams (1-3)
8. Arizona (1-3)
9. New York Giants (1-3)
10. Miami (1-2)
11. Indianapolis (2-2)
12. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
13. New Orleans (2-2)
14. Dallas (2-2)
15. Chicago (2-2)
16. Green Bay (2-2)
17. Baltimore (2-2)
18. San Francisco (2-2)
19. Philadelphia (2-2)
20. New York Jets (2-2)
21. Las Vegas (2-2)
22. Denver (2-2)
23. Atlanta (2-2)
24. Detroit (2-1)
25. Washington (3-1)
26. Buffalo (3-1)
27. Pittsburgh (3-1)
28. Tampa Bay (3-1)
29. Houston (3-1)
30. Seattle (3-0)
31. Minnesota (4-0)
32. Kansas City (4-0)
* NFL Draft order subject to change
