Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 7 MNF
Week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season is winding down with a Monday Night Football doubleheader remaining, featuring the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals.
The Dallas Cowboys were on a bye week, so got to enjoy Sunday's wild action unfold around them.
If the season were to end today, the New England Patriots would edge out the other one-win teams to hold the No. 1 pick. The top five would be rounded out by the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys trade deadline plans revealed by Jerry Jones
Dallas, meanwhile, sits in the top 15.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order nearing the end of October can be seen below.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 7 Sunday games
1. New England (1-6)
2. Carolina (1-6)
3. Cleveland (1-6)
4. Tennessee (1-5)
5. New York Jets (2-5)
6. New Orleans (2-5)
7. Jacksonville (2-5)
8. Las Vegas (2-5)
9. New York Giants (2-5)
10. Miami (2-4)
11. Los Angeles Rams (2-4)
12. Arizona (2-4)
13. Cincinnati (3-4)
14. San Francisco (3-4)
15. Dallas (3-3)
16. Denver (4-3)
17. Atlanta (4-3)
18. Philadelphia (4-2)
19. Seattle (4-3)
20. Indianapolis (4-3)
21. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)
22. Tampa Bay (4-2)
23. Chicago (4-2)
24. Baltimore (4-2)
25. Buffalo (5-2)
26. Washington (5-2)
27. Pittsburgh (5-2)
28. Green Bay (5-2)
29. Houston (5-2)
30. Minnesota (5-1)
31. Detroit (5-1)
32. Kansas City (6-0)
