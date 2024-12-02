Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Sunday's Week 13 results
There is one game remaining in Week 13 with the Denver Broncos hosting the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football as December kicks into full swing.
While there are still several weeks remaining in the 2024 NFL season, a handful of teams have been erased from the NFL Playoff picture. For those teams, it's time to look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.
If the season were to end today, the Jacksonville Jaguars would hold the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.
As for the Dallas Cowboys, they currently sit just outside of the top 10.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we kick off December can be seen below.
2025 NFL Draft order following Sunday's Week 13 games
1. Jacksonville (2-10)
2. Las Vegas (2-10)
3. New York Giants (2-10)
4. New England (3-10)
5. Carolina (3-9)
6. New York Jets (3-9)
7. Tennessee (3-9)
8. Cleveland (3-8)
9. New Orleans (4-8)
10. Cincinnati (4-8)
11. Chicago (4-8)
12. Miami (5-7)
13. Dallas (5-7)
14. San Francisco (5-6)
15. Indianapolis (6-7)
16. Tampa Bay (6-6)
17. Los Angeles Rams (6-6)
18. Arizona (6-6)
19. Atlanta (6-6)
20. Denver (7-5)
21. Seattle (7-5)
22. Washington (8-5)
23. Houston (8-5)
24. Baltimore (8-5)
25. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)
26. Pittsburgh (9-3)
27. Green Bay (9-3)
28. Minnesota (10-2)
29. Buffalo (9-2)
30. Philadelphia (10-2)
31. Kansas City (11-1)
32. Detroit (11-1)
