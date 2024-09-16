Cowboys Country

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 2: Where do Dallas Cowboys pick?

Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season is nearly in the books, so let's see where the Dallas Cowboys would currently pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater on Thursday, April 25, 2024 for the first day of the NFL Draft in Detroit.
Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater on Thursday, April 25, 2024 for the first day of the NFL Draft in Detroit. / Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dallas Cowboys put up a stinker in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season and will look to bounce back in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Of course, there is still one game remaining on the Week 2 schedule with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles set to host the Atlanta Falcons.

While we try to move past the embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints, Cowboys fans can take a look forward to the 2025 NFL Draft.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Week 2: Ranking top 5 Players of the Week

If the season were to end today, the Cincinnati Bengals would own the No. 1 overall pick, while the Cowboys would land in the top 15.

Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?

A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order entering Monday Night Football in Week 2 can be seen below.

Updated 2025 NFL Draft Order

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during a timeout against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

1. Cincinnati (0-2)

2. Indianapolis (0-2)

3. Tennessee (0-2)

4. Jacksonville (0-2)

5. New York Giants (0-2)

6. Carolina (0-2)

7. Baltimore (0-2)

8. Denver (0-2)

9. Los Angeles Rams (0-2)

10. Atlanta (0-1)

11. Washington (1-1)

12. Cleveland (1-1)

13. Chicago (1-1)

14. Dallas (1-1)

15. Las Vegas (1-1)

16. Miami (1-1)

17. Green Bay (1-1)

18. San Francisco (1-1)

19. New England (1-1)

20. New York Jets (1-1)

21. Arizona (1-1)

22. Detroit (1-1)

23. Philadelphia (1-0)

24. Kansas City (2-0)

25. Pittsburgh (2-0)

26. Houston (2-0)

27. Minnesota (2-0)

28. New Orleans (2-0)

29. Seattle (2-0)

30. Los Angeles Chargers (2-0)

31. Buffalo (2-0)

32. Tampa Bay (2-0)

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 takeaways from Cowboys' abysmal loss vs. Saints in Week 2

3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys brutal loss to Saints in Week 2

Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Saints in Week 2 home opener

Dallas Cowboys Week 2: Ranking top 5 Players of the Week

Micah Parsons takes blame off defensive coordinator after allowing 44 points

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News