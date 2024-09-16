Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 2: Where do Dallas Cowboys pick?
The Dallas Cowboys put up a stinker in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season and will look to bounce back in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Of course, there is still one game remaining on the Week 2 schedule with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles set to host the Atlanta Falcons.
While we try to move past the embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints, Cowboys fans can take a look forward to the 2025 NFL Draft.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Week 2: Ranking top 5 Players of the Week
If the season were to end today, the Cincinnati Bengals would own the No. 1 overall pick, while the Cowboys would land in the top 15.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order entering Monday Night Football in Week 2 can be seen below.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft Order
1. Cincinnati (0-2)
2. Indianapolis (0-2)
3. Tennessee (0-2)
4. Jacksonville (0-2)
5. New York Giants (0-2)
6. Carolina (0-2)
7. Baltimore (0-2)
8. Denver (0-2)
9. Los Angeles Rams (0-2)
10. Atlanta (0-1)
11. Washington (1-1)
12. Cleveland (1-1)
13. Chicago (1-1)
14. Dallas (1-1)
15. Las Vegas (1-1)
16. Miami (1-1)
17. Green Bay (1-1)
18. San Francisco (1-1)
19. New England (1-1)
20. New York Jets (1-1)
21. Arizona (1-1)
22. Detroit (1-1)
23. Philadelphia (1-0)
24. Kansas City (2-0)
25. Pittsburgh (2-0)
26. Houston (2-0)
27. Minnesota (2-0)
28. New Orleans (2-0)
29. Seattle (2-0)
30. Los Angeles Chargers (2-0)
31. Buffalo (2-0)
32. Tampa Bay (2-0)
