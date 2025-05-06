Cowboy Roundup: Updated running back room, Mazi Smith's last chance?
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The new week is underway, and we are anxiously awaiting the latest moves for the team. While there was an unfortunate Micah Parsons contract update, there is still optimism a deal will get done.
People continue to talk about the addition of a WR2, but trade talks have appeared to die down.
While we wait to see what Jerry Jones and company have cooking up in the NFL world, let's take a spin around the web to see some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Updated running back room
DallasCowboys.com takes a look at the Cowboys' new running back room after being active in free agency and making some splash moves in the NFL Draft.
Mazi Smith's last chance?
Mazi Smith has faced a lot of scrutiny to start his career, but is this the time he will finally break through? InsideTheStar.com takes a look at what to expect from Mazi in 2025.
Cowboys Quick Hits
