Cowboy Roundup: Updated NFC East standings, 3-round NFL mock draft
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. December is in full swing and we are about to wrap up another week of NFL action after a stress-free Sunday for the fan base.
Dallas fans will have to wait another week until the team's next game, another primetime appearance.
The Cowboys face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, with the Bengals fresh off of a beating from their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cincinnati will be playing with some extra fire so it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.
While we wait for the week of preparation for the Bengals, let's check out some headlines making the rounds on social media.
Updated NFC East standings
The New York Giants were the only team in the NFC East to lose in Week 13, while the Cowboys remain in third place in the division.
3-round mock draft
A new three-round mock draft from The Cowboys Wire has the Cowboys trading back in the first-round and landing a star wide receiver, along with some help in the trenches their with their extra picks.
Cowboys Quick Hits
