Cowboy Roundup: Updated NFC East standings; Cowboys studs & duds
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Are you ready for Jerry Jones' weekly radio appearance? Surely he will not have anything ridiculous to say after another loss.
The players' frustrations have been clear since Sunday night's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but hopefully with 24 hours to digest the embarrassment there will be some cooler heads prevailing on Tuesday.
After all, the season is now full steam ahead.
While we wait to see what Jerry has to say with the mic in front of him today, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds. Indulge.
Updated NFC East standings
After Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys sit in third place in the NFC East, 2.5 games out of first place.
Studs & Duds
Who were the standouts for the Cowboys in Week 8 against the 49ers and who failed to live up to expectations? The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the Cowboys' Studs & Duds from the past week.
Cowboys Quick Hits
