Cowboy Roundup: Updated NFC East standings; Highest-paid Cowboys of all-time
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's not quite Victory Monday, but at least the team didn't lose. Now, we are a Monday Night Football doubleheader away from the calendar to switch to Week 8.
The Washington Commanders secured a blowout win over the Carolina Panthers to continue sitting atop the NFC East, while the Philadelphia Eagles blew out the lowly New York Giants.
That leaves the Cowboys sitting in third place in the division when they return to the field against the San Francisco 49ers next week.
MORE: Cowboys fans should hope for the best but prepare for the worst
While we wait for the team to return to the practice field and see if any moves will be made, hopefully elevating a certain running back from the practice squad, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds.
Indulge.
Updated NFC East standings
The NFC East title is still within reach, but the Cowboys will have a lot of work to do.
Highest-paid Cowboys of all-time
The Dallas Morning News takes a look at the highest-paid players in the history of the Cowboys organization, led by Dak Prescott, of course.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Dallas Cowboys trade deadline plans revealed by Jerry Jones... Will Mike McCarthy be fired? Jerry Jones' update on Cowboys coach... Former Cowboys receiver has explosive debut with new team in Week 7... Price of Dak Prescott's fiancée's engagement ring will leave fans speechless... Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders get new gig during team's bye week.