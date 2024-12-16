Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Updated NFC East standings, Micah Parsons defends Diggs

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Monday, December 16.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Happy Victory Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The Cowboys are back on the winning side after a dominant performance against the Carolina Panthers.

With the win, Dallas moves to 6-8 on the season and keeps their slim playoff hopes alive.

But, for those hoping for a high draft pick, the Cowboys late-season wins has them tumbling down the draft order. Up next is a meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.

While we wait for the preparations to begin, let's take a look around at some of the headlines making waves on social media.

Updated NFC East standings

The Cowboys remain in third place in the division, but have continued to close the gap with the Washington Commanders for second.

Micah Parsons fires back at Trevon Diggs criticism

Micah Parsons is coming to the defense of fellow star defender Trevon Diggs and the "narrative" surrounding him following his latest knee injury.

Cowboys Quick Hits

