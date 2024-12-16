Cowboy Roundup: Updated NFC East standings, Micah Parsons defends Diggs
Happy Victory Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The Cowboys are back on the winning side after a dominant performance against the Carolina Panthers.
With the win, Dallas moves to 6-8 on the season and keeps their slim playoff hopes alive.
But, for those hoping for a high draft pick, the Cowboys late-season wins has them tumbling down the draft order. Up next is a meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.
While we wait for the preparations to begin, let's take a look around at some of the headlines making waves on social media.
Updated NFC East standings
The Cowboys remain in third place in the division, but have continued to close the gap with the Washington Commanders for second.
Micah Parsons fires back at Trevon Diggs criticism
Micah Parsons is coming to the defense of fellow star defender Trevon Diggs and the "narrative" surrounding him following his latest knee injury.
Cowboys Quick Hits
5 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 15 win over Panthers... Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers: Week 15 Player of the Game... Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Panthers Week 15... Micah Parsons responds to trade speculations, focuses on the field... Mike McCarthy's fate still hangs in the balance even after Cowboys' win... CeeDee Lamb makes Cowboys history during dominant drive in Week 15.