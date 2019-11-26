VIDEO: Cowherd & Fish on Jerry, Garrett and The State of The Cowboys

FRISCO - "The State of the Dallas Cowboys'' at the moment? Despite the club's 6-5 record and its perch atop the NFC East, owner Jerry Jones' own words come with some concessions to reality.

From Sunday evening in New England following a draining 13-9 loss: “It’s frustrating just to be reminded that some of the fundamentals of football and coaching were what beat us out there today.”

And from Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan: "Running one of these football teams, when you run it the way I do, and with the help that I have, it’s like holding two handfuls of Jell-O. And about the time you think you've got it corralled over on one part of your hands, it's coming out the fingers on the other.”

And so must my analysis of the Cowboys at this moment, as they approach a Thanksgiving Week visit from an 8-3 Buffalo Bills team fully capable of creating further tumult here at The Star.

I file the Video Visit report with Cowherd on "The Herd'' on FS1 live from The Star in Frisco, as Colin and I address Jerry's own words, the job status of coach Jason Garrett (including the "filing cabinet'' full of names of potential replacements) and the Dak Prescott-led future of the roster.