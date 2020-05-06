VIDEO: Cowboys & Eagles Have Dominated NFC East; What's Next?

CowboyMaven
FRISCO - The NFC East has long been ruled by the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, and in my video exchange with Philly-based colleague Ed Kracz, we clearly are predicting more of the same.

Yes, the New York Giants found a way to win it in 2011, and the Washington Redskins did win the division twice in the last decade, in 2012 and 2015. But beyond that? This has largely been a two-horse race, with the Eagles and Cowboys having dominated.

Kracz writes:

"That’s not to say that the Giants or Redskins won't be a factor in this year’s race when all is said and done. Both appear to have improved their rosters and have new head coaches in place, but lately the division champs have resided in Philly or Dallas.''

I'd debate, though, that it's been the Cowboys who have been consistently good and it's been the Eagles who have achieved greatness, Philly winning the NFC East four times since 2010 and of course having even managed a Super Bowl title during that run.

But back-to-back? The Eagles are the defending NFC East champs, but rarely has anyone been able to capture the division crown in back-to-back years.

In fact, the last time there was a back-to-back winner of the NFC East was 16 years ago, when the Eagles won in 2003 and 2004.

Can the Eagles do it in 2020? Is it the Cowboys' turn? We discuss above, knowing this: The NFL schedule will be unveiled at 7 p.m. CT ... and that should help us find some answers.

