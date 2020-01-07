CowboyMaven
VIDEO: Mavs Coach Carlisle Comments on Outgoing Cowboys Coach Garrett

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - As President of the NBA Coaches Association, it is Rick Carlisle's job to advocate for those in his profession. But as a friend of outgoing coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys? Carlisle, the widely-respected coach of the Dallas Mavericks, simply wanted to offer some respectful words of praise.

“His tenure there was special for me,'' said Carlisle, who has been the Mavs coach for 11 seasons, essentially running parallel to the decade that Garrett coached the Cowboys before this week's dismissal in favor of new coach Mike McCarthy.

Carlisle said he spoke to Garrett on Monday after the news broke.

"He’ll have other great opportunities,' Carlisle said before tonight's tipoff of the Chicago Bulls at Mavs game here at the AAC. "I’m sure of that.' 

Maybe so. Coaching pro sports certainly is a volatile business, as least in DFW. ... though maybe not so much for Carlisle. As noted by DMN's Brad Townsend, The coaches of DFW teams since Carlisle became the Mavs' top guy in 2008:

Cowboys: Wade Phillips, Jason Garrett, Mike McCarthy.

Rangers: Ron Washington, Jeff Banister, Chris Woodward.

Stars: Dave Tippett, Marc Crawford, Lindy Ruff, Ken Hitchcock, Jim Montgomery, Rick Bowness.

Mavs: Rick Carlisle.

