Wanna Bet? Predicting Cowboys TD Totals For CeeDee Lamb

FRISCO - CeeDee Lamb has already found his way into "The 88 Club.'' One of the next questions, for fans of the Dallas Cowboys (and for gamblers, too): After the Oklahoma wide receiver feel to them at 17th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, how many times will Lamb find his way into the end zone?

It's a compelling question from a football perspective ... but also from a gambling perspective, as SI's Corey Parson writes:

We already gave our prediction on how many yards Lamb should have, now we turn our attention to his touchdown total. The FanDuel Sportsbook has a prop bet on how many touchdowns Lamb will score in his rookie season. The number is set at 4.5 with the juice to the over at -152.

So ... Dak Prescott in the passing game to find Lamb five times for TDs in 2020?

Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup each were good for 1,000 receiving yards last season, but that doesn't mean the pecking order will place Lamb in third place. Take the great insight from Cowboys second-in-command Stephen Jones:

"I think we've got a very unique offense put together between having a really good offensive line, a tight end (Blake Jarwin) who can stretch the middle of the field, the three receivers and then Zeke in the backfield and an athletic quarterback who throws the ball very well. (Lamb) makes us dynamic and gives us the opportunity to give people problems when they line up on the other side of the ball to defend us.''

A historic threesome at wide receiver, maybe?

Maybe. But for now, it figures there will be plenty of opportunities for all the weapons on this offense, which last year averaged 27 points per game (good for sixth in the NFL) but going forward needs to hit a number like that with some consistency.

Drew Pearson is a member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Hall-of-Famer Michael Irvin was the heartbeat of the franchise in the Super Bowl 1990s. Dez Bryant was a three-time Pro Bowler who holds the franchise record for TD catches. "The 88 Club'' means big expectations for Lamb ... and Parson makes an interesting point in predicting he achieves "the over'' on TD catches:

Last season, Prescott threw 30 touchdown passes, which ranked him fourth in the NFL. ... and veteran tight end Jason Witten also caught four touchdown passes; however, Witten is no longer with the team after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Witten's absence will help Lamb's (numbers) and in turn, the franchise.

It allows Lamb to get at least 100 targets and jump-start his career. With that level of involvement, I don't think he will have any issues catching at least five touchdown passes, so join me in betting the over.

Lamb as not only the replacement for Randall Cobb, but also getting numbers because Witten is gone? That works for the gambler ... and it works for "The 88 Club,'' too.