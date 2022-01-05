Washington 'Should've Never Changed from 'Redskins,' says Coach Gruden

"I don't want to ruffle any feathers," Gruden said on the "Russell & Medhurst" radio show, "but they should have never changed the name in the first place."

The Dallas Cowboys had their way with the Washington Football Team this year, but the WFT is trying to put that, and much more, behind it as the franchise is expected to officially announce its new name next month.

The announcement of the new name will officially close the book on the WFT chapter, and hopefully any controversy surrounding the team's name, but some still feel a connection to the previous name, including a former coach.

"I don't want to ruffle any feathers," Gruden said on the "Russell & Medhurst" radio show, "but they should have never changed the name in the first place."

Gruden didn't say anything regarding his reasons for his feelings after uttering the statement on his radio appearance.

Gruden, who served as the franchise's head coach from 2014-19, spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but did not coach in the league this season.

The franchise opted to change the name of the team following Gruden's departure in the 2019 season after holding the name with racist ties since 1937.

Several names, including Admirals, Armada and Commanders, have been rumored to become the team's new moniker, which will be officially announced February 2.

Washington is of course the defending NFC East champions but fell back on hard times, in many ways this season, and is limping to the final week with a 6-10 record. Meanwhile the Cowboys jumped up and won the division and are 11-5 going into Week 18 at Philly.

Continue here to read more about the Washington Football Team's changes, as well as to listen to audio of Jay Gruden's Washington radio appearance.