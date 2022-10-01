Skip to main content

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott 'Feeling Fresh' With Tony Pollard Committee

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is embracing his newfound timeshare with running back Tony Pollard.

This past offseason, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones combatted any notion of running back Ezekiel Elliott's workload fading. Jones stated that Elliott needs to be "the focal point" and "the feature back" for Dallas going forward

However, that hasn't exactly been the case.

Elliott's 43 total touches over the first three weeks of the season marks his lowest total over that span in his career. Additionally, Elliott has just nine more touches than running mate Tony Pollard so far, as Dallas has truly embraced a back-by-committee approach.

Nonetheless, Elliott is embracing the two-headed rushing attack.

“I’m fresh,” Zeke said as the 2-1  Cowboys prep to host 1-2 Washington on Sunday. “I don’t know how else to explain it. I probably had more touches every year than I’ve had at this point ... My body feels really good.’’

Keeping Elliott from overuse is likely a focal point of this new backfield approach, as the Cowboys running back played much of last season on a torn PCL. This season, keeping Elliott "fresh" has paid off as well, as he's currently averaging 4.5 yards per carry, his highest mark since 2019 when he was last selected to the Pro Bowl.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

dak cooper rush jerry
Play

Jerry Jones Ends 'QB Controversy'; Cowboys vs. Commanders, Latest on 'Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush,' How to Watch, Odds

The Cowboys host the Commanders in the second straight NFC East matchup for both teams.

By Timm Hamm
lamb gallup
Play

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Cleared to Play vs. Washington; CeeDee Lamb Issues Warning

After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that receiver Michael Gallup could return against the Washington Commanders, CeeDee Lamb warned opposing defenses about what's to come.

By Zach Dimmitt
micah parsons
Play

Micah Parsons Overlooked for NFL Award? Cowboys vs. Washington Injury Update

Despite not being selected as the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for September, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is still among the most feared players at his position in the NFL.

By Mike D'Abate

This increasingly even backfield split in Dallas may be bad news for Elliott's fantasy owners, but it's good news for Pollard, as well as for Elliott's health. Additionally, fans and the media have been banging the table for Pollard to be more involved in the game plan. Now, they're getting their wish ... and Elliott doesn't seem to mind much. 

“All I’m worried about is winning football games and going to chase that ring," said Elliott.

If Dallas wants to "chase rings" this season, they'll need both of their standout running backs healthy, while keeping Elliott "fresh" for the schedule ahead.

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

dak cooper rush jerry
News

Jerry Jones Ends 'QB Controversy'; Cowboys vs. Commanders, Latest on 'Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush,' How to Watch, Odds

By Timm Hamm
lamb gallup
News

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Cleared to Play vs. Washington; CeeDee Lamb Issues Warning

By Zach Dimmitt
micah parsons
News

Micah Parsons Overlooked for NFL Award? Cowboys vs. Washington Injury Update

By Mike D'Abate
carson parsons
News

Micah Parsons Reveals 'Night & Day' Difference for Cowboys: Washington Warning

By Mike Fisher
COOPER RUSH 43
News

'Cooper Clutch'? Cowboys QB Rush Responds to Nickname; Dallas Talks Madden Ratings Bump

By Zach Dimmitt
Cowboys - Redskins
News

Renewed Rivalry: Can Cowboys vs. Commanders Live Up To Storied Standard?

By Richie Whitt
A3F6793B-A661-4AB4-AAD2-C1A398F12DD0
News

Gavin Escobar, Cowboys Ex TE, Dead in Apparent Rock-Climbing Accident

By Mike Fisher
Snip20220929_90
News

Noah’s Arc: WR Brown Earns Cowboys Comparison to Miles Austin

By Geoff Magliochetti