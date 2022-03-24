WATCH: Bobby Wagner First Free Agency Comments - Rams vs. Cowboys?

Wagner was asked by TMZ for his thoughts on the Rams situation.

FRISCO - The iconic Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner has been in Los Angeles on his visit with the Rams ... but as of Thursday his hometown team hasn't yet closed a deal with him.

Does that mean the Dallas Cowboys' dream is alive? It may depend in part on whether Wagner believes Dallas can deliver on the one thing he wants.

"I just want to win," Wagner said to TMZ Sports as he arrived Wednesday at LAX Airport.

In fairness to any contender for his services, no team has done more winning than the Rams, with two Super Bowl appearances in the last four seasons, a recent title, and seeming continued success in free agency and offseason moves.

Wagner was asked by TMZ for his thoughts on the Rams situation.

"Sounds good!" he replied.

The Cowboys have touched base here. Nice. But that's not the same as a visit. And that's what the Rams were doing with him on Wednesday, with NFL Network reporting that there is "mutual interest'' in the LA native signing on the with the Super Bowl champs.

CowboysSI.com was first to report that Dallas was in touch. Since then has come word that there is "no momentum'' in talks.

Impatient Cowboys fans can be heard grumbling, "Well, why don't y'all get some damn momentum''?

Rams fans, meanwhile, surely find their "movement'' tantalizing.

This is more about "finance'' than "fit.'' That goes for the Rams, the Cowboys, all of them.

Wagner is a do-it-all talent, an iconic Seahawk, and a future Hall of Fame guy. Is he going downhill as a performer? He will turn 32 in June, so that's coming. But last season, Wagner posted a career-high 170 tackles in 16 games played, also recording a sack and an interception.

"Fit''? Yeah, he fits.

"Finance''? Wagner is still on the market in part, logic says, due to his price tag. He is coming off a contract that was paying him $18 million APY. As much as teams would like to have him - the Cowboys might remain interested, but we're not aware of a plane ticket to DFW purchased just yet - that's a rich price point.

© Provided by Sporting News

We've seen it suggested that Wagner might play for the Rams by taking their $9 million in available cap space. But we're pretty sure Wagner's not told anyone in the media that, at this moment, he's prepared to settle for that.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, figure to have a bit more than that in room - and can make more. Wagner alongside Micah Parsons? That's would have a special feel to it. But Wagner in his hometown lining up behind Aaron Donald? That'd be pretty special, too.

The Rams did a "film study'' on Wagner and it revealed the obvious. And they've now stepped beyond Dallas ... by actually hosting the player instead of just calling him.

The right team for Bobby Wagner? Money is a factor, of course. But he insists "winning'' is as important as anything.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!