WATCH: Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey drills longest field goal in NFL history
Brandon Aubrey burst onto the scene for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023. The former soccer player made his first 35 kicks, finishing 36-of-38.
He wasn't hitting short kicks either, showing off his power by hitting 10-of-10 from 50-yards plus.
Aubrey even had a long of 60 yards and attempted a 65-yarder in Week 1 of the preseason. That one was short but the Cowboys knew he had the leg to cover that distance.
Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 22: Emmitt Smith
That's why they trotted him out to close out the first half of their second preseason game to attempt a 66-yarder against the Las Vegas Raiders. This time, Aubrey calmly sent it right between the uprights.
While preseason games don't count for official statistics, Aubrey's kick is tied for the longest in NFL history. Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens holds the official record, drilling a 66-yarder in 2021 to knock off the Detroit Lions.
Aubrey is entering his second season in the NFL after making the Pro Bowl as a rookie. There were concerns when he missed two kicks in the finale last season as well as an extra point in the playoffs. Watching him hit from this distance should quiet those concerns.
