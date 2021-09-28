Watch: Cowboys Connection Dak To Lamb

Dak Prescott's first game back at AT&T Stadium was always going to be special. The night, however, has gotten off on the right note for No. 4 and the offense early.

The Dallas Cowboys received the opening kick and needed just four plays before giving "Monday Night'' fans something to cheer for against the Philadelphia Eagles. On a first-and-10 play, Prescott elected to let one fly to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb hauled in the 44-yard catch before being tackled by Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson. Following an unsportsmanlike conduct foul against defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, running back Ezekiel Elliott would punch it in for the 1-yard touchdown run, giving Dallas an early 7-0 lead.

Prescott, who is making his first start at home since suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, finished the drive 3 of 3 passing for 60 yards.

The battle for the NFC East lead is underway in Arlington on Monday Night Football. Thanks to a game-winning field goal from Greg Zuerlein in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas improved to 1-1 on the season after a close loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles, led by second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts, suffered a loss against San Francisco 49ers last week to also fall to 1-1. The winner of Monday's game will take sole possession of first place in the division following Washington's loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

With Prescott's 60-yard TD drive, he improves his stat line to 720 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

