WATCH: Zeke Among Stars Challenging NFL On Social Injustice

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Behind-the-scenes stories are now unfolding regarding what led to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's video apology to players for not listening well enough to their concerns about social injustice. Key to that push: A powerful video, citing the needless death of George Floyd and other people of color, calling out the league for its lack of support.

And included in the video: Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott.

The video is a star-studded one, with the voices of the likes of Patrick Mahomes, DeShaun Watson, Jamal Adams, Davante Adams, Jamal Adams, Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham, DeAndre Hopkins, Marshon Lattimore, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Michael Thomas and Chase Young speaking as one.

New Orleans Saints receiver Thomas was a key organizer of the players' message. He reached connected with NFL social-media team member Bryndon Minter to help execute their message - the message centering around the theme, "What If I Was George Floyd?'' and going on to mention the names of other lives taken by police brutality, including Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Eric Garner.

The video closes with the players demanding the NFL state that it condemns “racism and the systemic oppression of black people,” and that the league “admit wrong in silencing” players from peacefully protesting. The players also want the league to state: “We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”

Goodell's response is a start. Meanwhile, the Cowboys released their video statement on the subject here, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is pledging $1 million “to improve police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy,'' and former Cowboys star Dez Bryant tells CowboysSI.com he's inviting Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to join in protest "not to call anybody out; I'm saying 'Come walk in a march so you can feel it.''

