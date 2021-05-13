WATCH: Dallas Cowboys NFL Schedule HYPE Video

The full NFL schedule is out and the Dallas Cowboys are hyped

FRISCO - The full NFL schedule is out and the Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys have high-profiles meetings. And musician Post Malone is helping with the hype.

The Cowboys are about "buzz'' ...

But now we've got dates and times ...

PRESEASON

HOF Game: vs Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 5th at 7:00 p.m. NBC

Preseason Week 1: TBD

Preseason Week 2: vs Houston Texans

Preseason Week 3: TBD

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: at Tampa Bay on Sept. 9th at 7:20 p.m. NBC

Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 19 at 3:25 p.m. CBS

Week 3: vs Philadelphia Eagles (Monday) on Sept. 27th at 7:15 ESPN

Week 4: vs Carolina Panthers on Oct. 3 at 12:00 p.m. Fox

Week 5: vs New York Giants on Oct. 10 at 3:25 p.m. Fox

Week 6: at New England Patriots on Oct. 17 at 3:25 p.m. CBS

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: at Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 31 at 7:20 p.m. on NBC

Week 9: vs Denver Broncos on Nov. 7 at 12:00 p.m. Fox

Week 10: vs Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 14 at 12:00 p.m. on Fox

Week 11: at Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 21 at 3:25 p.m. on Fox

Week 12: vs Las Vegas Raiders (Thanksgiving) on Nov. 25th at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Week 13: at New Orleans (Thursday) on Dec. 2 on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Week 14: at Washington Football Team on Dec. 12 at 12:00 p.m. on Fox.

Week 15: at New York Giants on Dec. 19 at 12:00 p.m. on Fox.

Week 16: vs. Washington Football Team on Dec. 26 at 7:20 p.m. on NBC

Week 17: vs Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 2 at 12:00 p.m. on Fox

Week 18: at Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 9 at 12:00 p.m. on Fox

Lots of reasons to be "hyped,'' right?

Judging by the just-released video, the Cowboys sure think so.

READ MORE: Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys Named World's Most Valuable Franchise