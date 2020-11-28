SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcasts
Search

WATCH: Cowboys QB Dak Offers Mental-Health Help to Military Veterans

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is a champion advocate of mental health. After his brother Jace's suicide and his mother's battle with cancer, Prescott has spoken openly about his own anxiety and depression. 

The standout leader, out for the season due to ankle surgery, has encouraged others open up about mental health issues in attempt to continue to break down the stigma associated with the topic.

This Thanksgiving, Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys and Ford supported a group of veterans who struggle with mental health by providing a new Salvation Army meeting space. 

READ MORE: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Opens Up About Brother's Suicide

WATCH - Injured Dak Speaks: 'I'm Excited For God's Plan'

"I know what it's like to be hurt," Prescott said in a video published by the NFL. "Some hurt is easy to see but it's not always visible and we don't always share the road to recovery. Sometimes we take that ride alone. But we don't have to. 

"Because no matter how tough we are, we can all use a little help carrying the load."

READ MORE: CeeDee Lamb Surprises Dallas Family with $50K in Home Repairs

Nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. While the full effects of mental health during the global COVID-19 pandemic are not yet known, Prescott's community service and mental health advocacy are undoubtedly making a positive impact in Dallas and beyond. And all of it is a continuation of what Prescott - at this time unable to help his 3-8 Cowboys on the field - is doing to help others.

WATCH: Touching Moment - Dak Talks Mental Health After a Game

READ MORE: Prescott Pledges $1 Million To Fight Racial Injustice.

As Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently said, Prescott "has a way of sharing his experiences that just attract people to him, and it's not just his teammates. He's extremely gifted as a leader.''

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff Odds: The Incredible Shrinking 4 Percent

The Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff Odds: The Incredible Shrinking 4 Percent

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Signed To Ravens 53-Man Roster

'Beyond Thankful': Dallas Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Is Signed To The Baltimore Ravens 53-Man Roster

Mike Fisher

Kellen Moore's Dallas Cowboys Play-Calling Review: 'It's Like 'The Stages of Grief'

Coordinator Kellen Moore Says Of Dallas Cowboys' Play-Calling Review: 'It's Like 'The Stages of Grief' - And Here Are Those Stages

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Top 5 Draft Needs: Re-Make The Secondary

Our Top 5 Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft needs for 2021 - and the need for help is, well, almost everywhere

Matthew Postins

Locked On Cowboys: Still A Future Here?

Locked On Cowboys: Is There Still A Future Here? A Look At What's Next For Dallas After Thanksgiving Turkey

Mike Fisher

NFL COVID Means Cowboys at Ravens Moves to Monday, Dec. 7

NFL COVID Shuffle Means the Scheduled Thursday Game Featuring the Dallas Cowboys at the Baltimore Ravens Will Be Moved

Mike Fisher

Cowboys' ‘Best Player’ Could Miss A Month - And Dallas Can't Win Without Martin

The Dallas Cowboys Have Always Been Able To Count On Zack Martin, But Now, Their All-Pro ‘Best Player’ Is On Crutches With A 'Multiple-Week' Injury

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Play-Calling: McCarthy Gets Too Cute - And Too Frustrated

The Dallas Cowboys Play-Calling In The Thanksgiving Loss to Washington: Coach Mike McCarthy Gets Too Cute - And Then He Gets Too Frustrated

Mike Fisher

Washington Embarrasses Cowboys: 10 'Whitty' Observations - How You Know You're Bad

The Washington Football Team Embarrasses the Dallas Cowboys in Thanksgiving: 10 'Whitty' Observations - How You Know You'r Team Is Bad

Richie Whitt

Washington 41, Cowboys 16: Emotional Roller-Coaster Dips Low

The Dallas Cowboys Lost To The Washington Football Team, 41-16, As An NFL Thanksgiving Emotional Roller-Coaster Dipped Low

Mike Fisher