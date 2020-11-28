WATCH: Cowboys QB Dak Offers Mental-Health Help to Military Veterans

DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is a champion advocate of mental health. After his brother Jace's suicide and his mother's battle with cancer, Prescott has spoken openly about his own anxiety and depression.

The standout leader, out for the season due to ankle surgery, has encouraged others open up about mental health issues in attempt to continue to break down the stigma associated with the topic.

This Thanksgiving, Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys and Ford supported a group of veterans who struggle with mental health by providing a new Salvation Army meeting space.

READ MORE: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Opens Up About Brother's Suicide

WATCH - Injured Dak Speaks: 'I'm Excited For God's Plan'

"I know what it's like to be hurt," Prescott said in a video published by the NFL. "Some hurt is easy to see but it's not always visible and we don't always share the road to recovery. Sometimes we take that ride alone. But we don't have to.

"Because no matter how tough we are, we can all use a little help carrying the load."

READ MORE: CeeDee Lamb Surprises Dallas Family with $50K in Home Repairs

Nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. While the full effects of mental health during the global COVID-19 pandemic are not yet known, Prescott's community service and mental health advocacy are undoubtedly making a positive impact in Dallas and beyond. And all of it is a continuation of what Prescott - at this time unable to help his 3-8 Cowboys on the field - is doing to help others.

WATCH: Touching Moment - Dak Talks Mental Health After a Game

READ MORE: Prescott Pledges $1 Million To Fight Racial Injustice.

As Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently said, Prescott "has a way of sharing his experiences that just attract people to him, and it's not just his teammates. He's extremely gifted as a leader.''