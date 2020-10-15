WATCH - Dak Speaks: 'I'm Excited For God's Plan'

FRISCO - Some observers want to create a villain here. But Dak Prescott, in his first statement following his gruesome Week 5 season-ending ankle injury, has a more positive and more pure reflection on what's happened.

"I'm in great spirits ... and ready to start the road to a comeback,'' he said in a Thursday morning social-media post created while in the car in the way to a doctor's visit. "This adversity is going to be another chapter in the book ... I'm excited to write the story.''

Dak’s travels from his home in Prosper also are taking him here to The Star in Frisco; he’s in the building with teammates as of Thursday morning.

The real-time reaction Sunday to the injury was awash in emotion and tears for the Dallas Cowboys leader, so much so that it far overwhelmed the outcome of the game, which happened to be yet another come-from-behind Dallas effort, this one resulting in the Cowboys’ 37-34 victory over the New York Giants at AT & T Stadium.

But the story in many ways, even as 2-3 Dallas moves on with a season that presently has the Cowboys in first place in the NFC East, remains Dak Prescott.

And he's here to tell you that he, along with Him - are in charge of writing those "chapters in that book.''

"My faith is doubled-down more than ever,'' said Prescott, 27, who is being paid for 2020 under the $31.409 million franchise tag and will next offseason begin negotiations anew. "I'm excited for God's purpose and God's plan. Thank you for your support and your love.''

The public can create villains and demons and shadowy figures around corners. Dak Prescott - his ankle surgically repaired and his mood bright - is trying to persuade the public to not bother.