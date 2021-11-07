WATCH: 'I'm Shook!' Cowboys' McCarthy Goes Viral on Staubach

Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    WATCH: 'I'm Shook!' Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Goes Viral With Roger Staubach Reaction

    McCarthy didn't go full fan boy here; indeed, we're told Staubach requested a quick visit in the head coach's office to say hello ...
    ARLINGTON - Mike McCarthy grew up in Pittsburgh at a mid-1970's time when his beloved Steelers were so often battling the Dallas Cowboys for Super Bowl supremacy. It created a rivalry that lives on in the fan bases today. But McCarthy, as much as he loved the Steelers, couldn't hate the Cowboys once Pitt superstar running back joined Dallas.

    And as he demonstrated while speaking to the media on Friday afternoon back at The Star, he can't do anything but admire another Cowboys legend as well.

    “That’s Roger Staubach,” McCarthy said, stopping the presser to wave through the atrium glass at the legendary "America's Team'' quarterback. “Man, I’m shook. Just thinking about the old Super Bowls, Steelers and the Cowboys. ...''

    McCarthy, so ultra-focused on this Sunday NFL Week 9 visit from the Denver Broncos, literally lost his train of thought for a moment, and then in a self-effacing manner tried to gather himself.

    "But, ah ... No, what the hell were we talking about?”

    McCarthy didn't go full fan boy here; indeed, we're told Staubach requested a quick visit in the head coach's office to say hello, so the two surely admire one another. But Staubach's presence at team headquarters this week has an additional specialness to it, as he was at The Star as part of the franchise's preparation for Sunday's "Salute to Service'' celebration scheduled for Sunday at AT&T Stadium, which will also bring attention to the National Medal of Honor Museum, a passion project of the Jerry Jones family that is being located in Arlington.

    Staubach, of course, isn't just an ol' QB. He won the Heisman Trophy playing at Navy, and then served in the Armed Forces as well, before becoming the centerpiece of a Cowboys team that was a perennial contender in his day ... as were young McCarthy's Steelers.

    And bringing the mid-70's memories full-circle: The Dak Prescott-led 7-1 Cowboys on Sunday will host the Broncos and wear the red helmet stripe, along with the white and the blue, as part of the military recognition, a throwback to the helmet worn in America's Bicentennial year of '76. Staubach will be a part of it on Sunday. And so will McCarthy.

