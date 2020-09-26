SI.com
WATCH: Ex Cowboys QB Romo Exchanges Zingers With Colbert

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Tony Romo was a star football player and is a star TV analyst. And as a comedian? Well, as he might himself say, he's "no Johnny Carson.''

But this week on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,'' the former Dallas Cowboys QB exchanged zinger with the talented Colbert, leaving them both laughing.

Colbert got the interview rolling by telling Romo, “I know you’re not Roger Staubach, buddy,'' Colbert poked.

“No question,'' Romo fired back. "You’re not Johnny Carson.''

Both Romo and Colbert are bright stars in the CBS TV family, Colbert hosting his nightly talk show and Romo serving as the network's top NFL analyst following his retirement from the Cowboys.

They did address some issues of the day - Colbert's show often veers into comedy and politics - but Romo made it clear he wished to stay away from the latter.

“I was hoping we could get into politics and a lot of tough questions,” Romo said sarcastically.

Romo tried to coach Colbert up in the art of football play-calling - the comedian said, “That’s why I don’t watch football anymore: No Staubach'' - and played dumb when Colbert used "big words'' like "femur,'' noting that his Eastern Illinois educated didn't prepare him for that level of vocabulary.

At one point, Colbert asked Romo if he enjoyed being on the show.

“Not really, but I really like you,” Romo said.

“It’s great we can be honest with each other,” Colbert responded. “It was great to have you on … once.”

