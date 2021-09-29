Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Where are Cowboys?

The Cowboys showed a national audience they deserve to be the king of the NFC East on Monday night. But national respect still escapes this club. – The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

FRISCO - When evaluating teams for weekly power rankings, it’s important to evaluate the performance of the quarterback first and foremost. Is a team’s quarterback on the rise or on the decline? Is a team reliant on their quarterback for wins or can the defense help the cause?

The Dallas Cowboys have played three games in this young NFL season, and the offense has looked like a force to be reckoned with in each game. The defense, too, has appeared to have a hand in victories as well.

But one element stands out with the Cowboys, and that’s quarterback Dak Prescott. It might not be a surprise that he’s continued where he left off before his gruesome season-ending injury in Week 5 last season, but the fact that he’s putting up MVP-type numbers might be getting lost in the wins.

One surprising aspect of the Cowboys season is the performance of the revamped Dan Quinn-led defense. With legitimate stars, this defense is just as involved in wins as the offense is, something that didn’t happen in 2020. Takeaways, defensive scores, fourth-down stands, all have contributed to wins in 2021, and it’s just the beginning.

Where are the Cowboys in the national media Week 4 Power Rankings? Where should they be? Let’s discuss!

