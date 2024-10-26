Cowboy Roundup: Week 8 Madden simulation; Let CeeDee cook
We are one day away from the Dallas Cowboys' return to the field in Week 8 when they face off against the San Francisco 49ers in primetime.
The nerves are building with Dallas facing off against a team who has beaten them in each of the past three seasons.
While the 49ers are going to be shorthanded, so are the Cowboys. Dallas will be without All-Pro defenders Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland once again, after they failed to practice all week.
Starting linebacker Eric Kendricks and standout rookie Caelen Carson, who has been starting in Bland's absence, will be game-time decisions.
While we wait for the next 24 hours to pass, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds and turning heads in Cowboys Nation this weekend.
Week 8 Madden simulation
Blogging the Boys shared their weekly Madden simulation, with the EA Sports classic sharing its prediction for Sunday's Week 8 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.
Cowboys must feed CeeDee Lamb early and often
DallasCowboys.com takes a look at three keys to victory for the Cowboys against San Francisco, including making an effort to get CeeDee Lamb the ball early and often.
Cowboys Quick Hits
